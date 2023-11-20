Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Hotlist
Hotlist
Manage your daily todos straight from your Mac menu bar
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A tiny daily todo list menu bar app for Mac. 1. Add a short list of things you want to get done today. 2. Check them off one by one. 3. Feel good about making progress.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Menu Bar Apps
by
Hotlist
Blaze.ai
Ad
Use AI to get your Black Friday marketing ready in one day
About this launch
Hotlist
Manage your daily todos straight from your Mac menu bar
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Hotlist by
Hotlist
was hunted by
Rik Schennink
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Rik Schennink
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
Hotlist
is not rated yet. This is Hotlist's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report