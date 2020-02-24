Deals
Hot Wheels Cyber Truck
A remote control Cyber Truck by Hot Wheels
Funny
1:10 Hot Wheels® R/C Cybertruck with all the sleekness and versatility of the full-size vehicle, but without waiting until you can park it in your driveway.
Priced @ $400
Featured
an hour ago
Hot Wheels brings its NFC-enabled stat-tracker to even more toys this year
First up, the core ID setup gets a bit of a rethink. The Smart Track set, with its sturdy USB-connected pieces, was a pretty cool piece of tech. (We even included it in our holiday gift guide.) But at $180, it was probably too pricey for a lot of parents.
Mattel Announces Two Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels Cybertruck Models
Mattel has announced it's bringing out a Hot Wheels remote-controlled version of the Tesla Cybertruck. You know the one that Elon Musk invented, then battered a rock through the supposedly unbreakable windows of? Well, this is a must-have for Musk fans.
hot wheels unveils remote-controlled tesla cybertruck toy
three months after the debut of tesla's electric pickup cybertruck, mattel has announced two hot wheels-branded remote-controlled versions.
@Anatoly
Очень удобный высокотехнологичный продукт, всем советую для комфорта и удобства
an hour ago
