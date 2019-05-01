Hostic aggregates all your bookings under one handy schedule that can be easily shared with your team.
They can add notes and mark guests as checked in & out.
Invite our bot to your chat group and he will keep everyone updated.
Reviews
Discussion
AlejandroMaker@lopify · I do apps at Qukio.com
I just launched a free tool for bob hosts that aggregates all bookings from different platforms into one shareable calendar 😊
Wade Striebel@wadestriebel · Founder of Airranged
Cool project, I love the simplicity while still being useful for hosts! One thing, your privacy policy leads to a 404.
AlejandroMaker@lopify · I do apps at Qukio.com
@wadestriebel Thanks! I'll fix it now :-)
