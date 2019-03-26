HostelGO helps you find the best hostels at your destination. Now you can book with confidence.
Reviews
- Pros:
Easy to use,simple&intuitive controls. Exactly what Inneed in my app collection,great job!Cons:
No cons,happy with the app!
I like the idea,nice that someone made it even more simple to find a hostel and don’t loose time searching out of all the many options!MainEvent has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Chris PiazzaMaker@chris_piazza · New Yorker in Berlin
Hello Product Hunt! I built this app to solve a problem I had when I was booking accommodations, too much choice. I always have 3 apps open, searching through reviews of tons of accommodations before I would book. I wanted to make that process a bit easier, so I thought that returning only the top 5 rated hostels w/ availability for the requested dates would help cut through the clutter. I would love to hear your feedback. Thanks! -Chris
