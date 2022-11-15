Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Horizon UI PRO
See Horizon UI PRO’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Horizon UI Typescript PRO
Ranked #16 for today
Horizon UI Typescript PRO
Trendiest admin template for React & Typescript
Visit
Upvote 13
10% discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The trendiest & innovative, and premium admin template for React & Typescript!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Horizon UI PRO
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Horizon UI PRO
Most trendiest, complex and innovative admin template
3
reviews
70
followers
Follow for updates
Horizon UI Typescript PRO by
Horizon UI PRO
was hunted by
Fredy Andrei
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Fredy Andrei
and
Vlad Mihalache
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Horizon UI PRO
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on April 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#90
Report