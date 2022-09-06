Products
Horizon UI TypeScript
Ranked #8 for today
Horizon UI TypeScript
Trendiest free TypeScript admin template for React
Turn all your data into a beautiful dashboard with Horizon UI, the ultimate open-source free Typescript admin template for React!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Horizon UI
About this launch
Horizon UI
Trendiest open source Admin template for react
Horizon UI TypeScript by
Horizon UI
was hunted by
Fredy Andrei
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Fredy Andrei
and
Vlad Mihalache
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
Horizon UI
is not rated yet. This is Horizon UI's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
11
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#42
