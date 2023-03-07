Products
Ranked #12 for today
Horizon UI Tailwind
Open-source trendy admin template for Tailwind CSS & React
Get started and build your dream web app with Horizon UI, the trendiest & innovative open-source Admin Dashboard Template for Tailwind CSS & React! ⚡️
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
+2 by
Horizon UI
About this launch
Horizon UI
Trendiest open source Admin template for react
Horizon UI Tailwind by
Horizon UI
was hunted by
Fredy Andrei
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
. Made by
Fredy Andrei
and
Vlad Mihalache
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Horizon UI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on September 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
27
Comments
13
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#95
