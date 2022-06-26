Products
Ranked #5 for today
Horizon UI PRO
Trendiest FinTech admin template for ReactJS
34% discount
•
Free Options
The trendiest & innovative Premium FinTech Admin Template for Chakra UI & React!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Horizon UI PRO
About this launch
Horizon UI PRO
Most trendiest, complex and innovative admin template
2
reviews
0
followers
Horizon UI PRO by
Horizon UI PRO
was hunted by
Fredy Andrei
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Fredy Andrei
and
Vlad Mihalache
. Featured on June 27th, 2022.
Horizon UI PRO
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on April 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
26
Comments
10
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#5
