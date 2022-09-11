Products
Ranked #11 for today
Hopscotch
Find your neighborhood in NYC
Moving to New York? Hopscotch helps you discover suitable neighborhoods based on many factors: budget, grocery stores, gyms, subway lines, bike share, parks, safety, proximity to specific locations and more.
Launched in
Maps
by
Hopscotch
About this launch
Hopscotch
Find your neighborhood in NYC
Hopscotch by
Hopscotch
was hunted by
Riley Walz
in
Maps
. Made by
Riley Walz
and
Abhijit Gupta
. Featured on September 12th, 2022.
Hopscotch
is not rated yet. This is Hopscotch's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#10
