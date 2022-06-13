Products
Home
→
Product
→
Hopps
Ranked #1 for today
Hopps
On-screen vetted expert help in 5 minutes
30% Off
•
Payment Required
Start instant screenshare sessions with vetted experts to get help with the tools you use at work all day, every day. No browsing. No vetting. No contracts. No minimums. Just the help you need when you need it!
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Growth Hacking
by
Hopps
About this launch
Hopps by
Hopps
was hunted by
Aamir Latif
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Growth Hacking
. Made by
Aamir Latif
,
Joseph Pigato
and
Kristina M
. Featured on June 16th, 2022.
Hopps
is not rated yet. This is Hopps's first launch.
Upvotes
103
Comments
6
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#9
Report