Home
→
Product
→
Hopp by Wix
Hopp by Wix
Meet the link in bio that’s built to convert
Create a unique experience for your followers by making anything you promote on social searchable. Tailor your link in bio page to match your vibe and let the conversions roll in.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Website Builder
by
About this launch
Hopp by Wix
Meet the link in bio that’s built to convert.
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Hopp by Wix by
Hopp by Wix
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Website Builder
. Made by
Koffifa
,
Yaron Orenstein
,
Amir Gabay
,
Nir Domshlak
,
Arthur Vainer
,
Mor Friedman
,
Shaul Goral
,
Yasmin Lougassi
,
arthur vainer
and
Adi Steinebrg
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
Hopp by Wix
is not rated yet. This is Hopp by Wix's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
