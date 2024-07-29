Launches
Hooper
AI stats and highlights for basketball play
Hooper creates highlights and stats for everyone on the court 🏀
📱all you need is a mobile phone
🏆supports practice, pickup, and league games
📷record with your friends and share your best moves on social
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Sports
+1 by
About this launch
Hooper by
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Sports
. Made by
Mike Wu
and
Steven Kang
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Hooper's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
