Ryan Hanson
Maker
Yet another window management app for macOS! A short history on this one: I rewrote an old macOS window management favorite, Spectacle, in Swift so that I could bake window management into one of my apps, called Multitouch. I launched the rewrite of Spectacle as a separate free open source app called Rectangle. After the launch, I had an idea to use cursor gestures to control the windows, and Hookshot was born! I liked this even better than using Multitouch gestures to control windows, so I decided to polish it up and release it for others to use. It contains all of the features of Rectangle, and is just a really lightweight, quick way to get windows where I want them. I hope you enjoy it, too! Use the coupon code producthunt to get 50% off for a limited time.
