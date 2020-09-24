discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Anthony Mattana
MakerFounder @ Hooke Audio
Hi PH community 🙏 Right now I feel it is more important than ever to let those can't, be heard. Hooke Lav is designed to let any one, on any device and on any budget BE. HEARD. I couldn't be more excited to share with you what my team and I have been working on for the past 2 years. The latest product from Hooke Audio: Hooke Lav. 🔥 We just raised $150K in 24 hours on Kickstarter 🔥 http://2.kickto.link/1VOdM2n/ Hooke Lav Features: ✅ 24bit 48kHz mono and dual channel audio ✅ No latency ✅ Apple MFi certified ✅ Pro-gear compatible with cameras, field recorders, etc. ✅ Mobile app integration ✅ Micro USB Charging slot ✅ Headphone/Cable slot ✅ iPhone/Android compatible ✅ 8GB Internal Storage ✅ Weighs 10g ✅ 7 Hours of Continuous Battery Life Thanks for checking out Hooke Lav, it means a lot to us! We’d love to get your feedback and answer any questions you might have. Best, Anthony, Hooke Audio Founder
ShareReport
Upvote (2)