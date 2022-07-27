Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HookBook
Ranked #12 for today
HookBook
Manage sex life, activities, partners, and PrEP/TasP usage
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
HookBook is designed for you to better manage your sexual health. You can easily log your activities and partners' info, save images or videos, and use the PrEP/TasP/ART reminder to track your medication.
Launched in
iOS
,
Lifestyle
,
LGBTQ+
by
HookBook
About this launch
HookBook
PrEP, partners & sex tracker
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
HookBook by
HookBook
was hunted by
Bing Liu
in
iOS
,
Lifestyle
,
LGBTQ+
. Made by
Bing Liu
. Featured on July 28th, 2022.
HookBook
is not rated yet. This is HookBook's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#113
Report