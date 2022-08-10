Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Hoodbee
Hoodbee
Help & hire neighbors
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Hoodbee lets you hire people nearby for pretty much anything you may need - from cleaning to coding - and that for a fraction of the price of a business. We've just launched in the Bay Area!
Launched in
Android
,
Hiring
,
Social Impact
+1 by
Hoodbee
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
Hoodbee
Help & hire neighbors.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Hoodbee by
Hoodbee
was hunted by
Tristan Hopf
in
Android
,
Hiring
,
Social Impact
. Made by
Tristan Hopf
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
Hoodbee
is not rated yet. This is Hoodbee's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#89
Report