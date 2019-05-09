Honeyminer Mac
Earn bitcoin on your Mac
#3 Product of the DayToday
Honeyminer is the simplest mining application in the game. The app uses your computer's CPUs and GPUs to mine cryptocurrencies and pays you in bitcoin. Installing Honeyminer is dead simple. One click and you will be earning bitcoin while you sleep!
Elon MoistMaker@coinyeezy · Meme Theory PhD
Since the earliest days of Honeyminer, our mission has been to harness the computing power of every single connected device in the world - to enable everyone in the world to join the digital money revolution (and earn the most they possibly can). Today, we at Honeyminer are proud to announce that we are marking a milestone towards our mission. You can now Stack Sats with Honeyminer using your Apple Computer! Just go to honeyminer.com on your Mac and click download – that's it! If you love what we are doing at Honeyminer, please let the world know! We would love to hear feedback on what you want most as a Honeyminer user. 🍯🚀
RandyMaker@nondualrandy · I build products on the Blockchain
Congratulations to the Honeyminer team! We have been working incredibly hard to get the Mac app launched for all our users. Today it's finally happening! You are going to love this app.
