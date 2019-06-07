Log InSign up
Honeygain

Make money from home by simply sharing your unused net.

It is an application which, allows you to reach your unused internet’s full potential by making your device a gateway.
Kevin Riderlen
The idea is simple yet brilliant - we do have quite fast internet connections nowadays, but often it is not being used to its full potential. This is where Honeygain comes in - you can set your device as a gateway for data scientists to extract data out of the web with a simple application. You get paid for that cause.
Aaron O'Leary
Interesting idea, never thought that you could even do something like this
Simon Gabriel
Seems interesting! I'll be giving it a go for a bit and see how I get on.
