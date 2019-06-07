Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Kevin Riderlen
The idea is simple yet brilliant - we do have quite fast internet connections nowadays, but often it is not being used to its full potential. This is where Honeygain comes in - you can set your device as a gateway for data scientists to extract data out of the web with a simple application. You get paid for that cause.
UpvoteShare
Interesting idea, never thought that you could even do something like this
UpvoteShare
Seems interesting! I'll be giving it a go for a bit and see how I get on.
UpvoteShare