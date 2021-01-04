Log In
Honey Tree

Manage the boilerplate code without headaches

As a developer, setting up a project is the worst thing for me. So I started working on "Honey Tree", a tool to manage the boilerplate code (the basic code setup for projects).
The tool is usable now. But it's not fully developed yet.
discussion
Sahithyan
Maker
Any doubts? Feel free to ask. Think it's stupid? That's cool. But please explain why you are thinking like that. Think it's great? Support me. And give it a try. (you can download it from GitHub's Releases tab)
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@sahithyan Hi there, are there any images you can attach to this? I'm sure the community would love to see what you've been working on, to get an idea.
Sahithyan
Maker
@sahithyan @leandro8209 Thanks for the feedback. I added three pictures. I hope those pictures give you an idea of Honey Tree's use. If it seems confusing, I would love to help you out.
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@sahithyan @leandro8209 Thanks for adding those, and all the best with your launch!
