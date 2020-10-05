discussion
Robin Matthews
Maker
Founder and CEO of Kanso & HonestOpinion
After 3 months of flying below the radar, we're out of Beta! If you're a startup founder and looking for a honest opinion about your startup, give our panel a try. We've got successful founders, angels, product designers, CTOs on our panel, so you're guaranteed to learn something. Here's a quote from one of our earliest beta customers: "I thought the feedback was genuinely excellent. Criticism is never nice to hear, but we only learn when we know our mistakes. After the feedback, we revised our deck and started getting more traction from investors." - Nihaal Khanna, Founder of Debtech.
