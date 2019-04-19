The one-stop organizational tool for people managers. Built by managers for managers - written from the ground up to handle all the duties managers have from employee growth, to 1-on-1's, to note taking, to tracking goals and action items.
Sasi ShanMaker@sasishan
Hi Product Hunt Community! I created Honcho as a one-stop tool for my own people management needs - 1:1's with the team, skills gap analysis and goals for each direct report, as well as organizing all my action items, meeting notes, and project tracking needs. It's been a bit more than a year of development and I think it's ready to share with others now. All feedback and criticism is welcome. You can use the following credentials to try out all the features without sign-up: username: trial@honchohq.com pass: honchotrial1 thank you Sasi
