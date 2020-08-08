Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Srikant S.
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We're as fed up with the entire home rental experience in the UK as you are; the endless property viewings, stressful negotiations, and the dreaded fear of missing out on your dream home. Finding a home to rent ends up feeling like a full-time job for us mere mortals 😖 Our long-term mission is to build a trust-based home rental platform where renters can discover homes that are individually vetted and meet a certain standard of quality. To get started, we spoke to over 100 renters and gathered information on their core pain points and their existing behaviours. Here are some of our observations: 👎🏽 Almost 70% of these renters have endured an average+below average renting experience in the UK 😫 The most painful aspects of their journey are - finding a home that matches their preferences, booking+attending viewings, and dealing with letting agents 🤔 Their primary reason for viewing homes before renting one is - lack of trust in the agent/landlords and the property listings on Zoopla, Rightmove, Openrent etc. ✅ They are crying out loud for homes that are honestly described, well looked after, and easy to rent Based on these insights, we've initially decided to build a solution that removes the need for in-person viewings and highlights the home truths that can make or break a renter's overall experience. Our journey begins with you; we would love to hear your thoughts, ideas and recommendations on how we can create a brand that puts renters at the heart of everything we do 💛 Cheers, The Homu Team
Upvote (1)Share