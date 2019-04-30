Homes & Villas

Marriott Is Officially Getting Into the Homesharing Business

Marriott, the world's largest hotel company with more than 7,000 hotels around the world, is officially getting into the homesharing business with the We think response to this news will range from elated to downright furious, whether you're a Bonvoy member, Marriott hotel owner, a property manager, or just someone concerned about the growth of homesharing around the world.