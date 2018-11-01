HomeRun for HomeKit

HomeRun enables quick HomeKit actions on your wrist. It's HomeKit like you've never used before, fast control from your Apple Watch.
Featured by Apple in "New Apps We Love"
HomeRun: Quickly Trigger HomeKit Scenes on Your Apple WatchHomeRun is a simple, elegant utility for triggering HomeKit scenes from your Apple Watch. Through a combination of color and iconography, HomeRun developer Aaron Pearce, who is the creator of other excellent HomeKit apps like HomeCam and HomePass, creates an effective solution for accessing HomeKit scenes from your wrist.
Nick Walter@nickchuckwalter · Teaching code the fun way.
Very nice! Does the watch app talk directly with homekit stuff or does it go through the phone first?
