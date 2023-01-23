Products
Homerow
Ranked #7 for today

Homerow

Keyboard shortcuts for every button in macOS

Free Options
Keyboard shortcuts are fast and awesome. But there are still many actions that require you to reach out for the mouse. Homerow solves this by allowing you to search and click on every button or link in macOS.
Launched in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps
Homerow
About this launch
Homerow
0
reviews
53
followers
Homerow by
Homerow
was hunted by
Dexter Leng
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Dexter Leng
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Homerow
is not rated yet. This is Homerow's first launch.
Upvotes
49
Comments
15
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#36