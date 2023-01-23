Products
Home
→
Product
→
Homerow
Ranked #7 for today
Homerow
Keyboard shortcuts for every button in macOS
Visit
Upvote 49
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Keyboard shortcuts are fast and awesome. But there are still many actions that require you to reach out for the mouse. Homerow solves this by allowing you to search and click on every button or link in macOS.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Homerow
About this launch
Homerow
Spotlight for the macOS user interface
0
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
Homerow by
Homerow
was hunted by
Dexter Leng
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Dexter Leng
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Homerow
is not rated yet. This is Homerow's first launch.
Upvotes
49
Comments
15
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#36
Report