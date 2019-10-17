Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Homely

Homely

The all-in-one home furnishing platform.

get it
Our mission is to give customers like you a better, tailored shopping experience that fits seamlessly into your daily life. An experience featuring a curated assortment of new and leading brands, because all in one place is better than all over the city.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Ahmad Rabiu
Ahmad Rabiu
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I’m excited to announce Homely, the all in one platform for interior design & home furnishing. 🔍 Discover curated brands and home essentials all in one place. 👩‍🎨 Hire interior designers to help you bring your vision to life. We’d love for you to check it out and let us know what you think.
Upvote (1)Share
Praslin
Praslin
Love the website! Would love to see a larger catalog
Upvote (1)Share
Ahmad Rabiu
Ahmad Rabiu
Maker
@praslin_co Thank you! We're still working on the platform so you can expect to see a much larger selection.
UpvoteShare