Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Ahmad Rabiu
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I’m excited to announce Homely, the all in one platform for interior design & home furnishing. 🔍 Discover curated brands and home essentials all in one place. 👩🎨 Hire interior designers to help you bring your vision to life. We’d love for you to check it out and let us know what you think.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@praslin_co Thank you! We're still working on the platform so you can expect to see a much larger selection.
UpvoteShare