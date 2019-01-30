Log InSign up
A discrete home security camera by Panasonic 👀

Meet the HomeHawk FLOOR by Panasonic. It’s a home monitoring camera and ambient light with virtual assistant integration that's a beautiful addition to your decor. Designed as an elegant floor lamp, the discreet eye-level camera keeps an eye on your home from the perfect vantage point. Just plug it in to set up.

Panasonic's New Lamp Has a 'Secret' Home Security Camera Built In | Digital TrendsPanasonic's new HomeHawk floor lamp comes with a smart security camera built in. The lens sits at the top of the stem, just below the light, so you wouldn't even know it's there. Yes, it's a design that may well send a shiver down the spine of Airbnb renters everywhere.
Panasonic HomeHawk Floor lamp has a built-in hidden cameraPanasonic is seeking funding for HomeHawk, a new floor lamp that features a built-in camera. The product is billed as an alternative to existing indoor home security cameras, one that blends in with the decor and doesn't require mounting. The lamp offers the same array of security features as many competing models, but with the added benefit of being essentially invisible.
This lamp with a hidden camera could be in your next Airbnb nightmareEarlier this month, Panasonic announced a new home security camera that's integrated into the stem of a floor lamp. The terrifyingly named HomeHawk Floor is designed to be discreet - the whole idea is to let you monitor the inside of your home without the need for obvious cameras everywhere.
Super elegant and creepy at the same time
