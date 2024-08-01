Launches
Home
Product
HomeGardenAI
Transforming Plant Care with AI: Your Green Thumb Assistant.
HomeGardenAI: Transform your home garden with smart plant care powered by AI. Diagnose plant diseases, receive personalized care recommendations, and maintain a thriving garden with ease.
Internet of Things
Artificial Intelligence
Home Automation
About this launch
Transforming Plant Care with AI: Your Green Thumb Assistant.
Влад Кудинов
Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is HomeGardenAI's first launch.
