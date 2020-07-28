HomeBase + BoomBox Ecosystem by Solgaard

Discussion
Adrian Solgaard
Maker
Thanks @ChrisMessina and Hey Product Hunters! Adrian here from Solgaard and I’m excited to introduce our 6th successful Kickstarter launch - the HomeBase and Boombox Ecosystem. This latest campaign was fully funded in 5 hours and received over 1355% of our funding goal. The Homebase and Boombox Ecosystem consists of a series of 3 products. The HomeBase is a wireless charging shelf and audio amplifier. Compatible with the HomeBase is the Boombox, a premium speaker with powerbank, solar power, and wireless charging. Our 2-in-1 solar power and wireless charging Juicepack comes with a huge 20,000mAh powerbank. Our mission is to help cut ocean plastic in half by 2025 so we decided to make this series of wireless chargers from our award winning upcycled ocean plastic materials. Fast Company thinks this is pretty cool too and included us in their World Changing Ideas of 2020. Here are a few highlights of the HomeBase Ecosystem: HomeBase -charge up to 4 devices with wired + wireless charging -boost Boombox amplification by 13db with internal acoustic chamber -ultra fast charging -magnetic hook for keys and a home organizer for your everday tech -made with ocean bound plastic Boombox -charge up to 4 devices with wired + wireless charging -solar powerbank for endless audio in direct sunlight -96 hours non-stop audio -water-proof, drop-proof, sand-proof -made with ocean bound plastic Juicepack -charge up to 4 devices with wired + wireless charging -solar powerbank with 20,000mAh battery -water-proof, drop-proof, sand-proof -ultra compact -made with ocean bound plastic The campaign is ending soon and there’s little time left to get pretty sweet deals up to 37% off retail! If you have any questions, please drop them in the comments below. Thanks! p.s. As a special Product Hunt exclusive bonus, if you back our campaign - shoot us an email at info@solgaard.co with subject line PRODUCT HUNT HOMEBASE for a free Solar Sling - compatible with both Boombox and Juicepack!
This is great!!
