Home Sweet Home

Hi, fellow humans, Why did I spend time on this? During shelter-at-home, I have found it too easy to turn a 20-minute trip into a 2-hr wandering in Wal*Mart because my brain is starting to crave away time. So, I made this to help ourselves. How? Once installed, it automatically starts a timer as you leave your home wifi network (you don't need to manually launch the app or press any buttons). What? Every 15 minutes*, it will remind you using a notification (beep beep sound). Once you return home, it will save the trip time so you can see daily/weekly trends. Extra? I have chosen not to use GPS location** or have a login system, so your data remains private and anonymous. This pandemic is a real test of our resolve. Hope you stay safe. Feel free to forward if you think others may find this useful too. It's a public service. Doing my little part. #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives #startwithwhy * configurable ** On some devices, GPS permission is requested because of iOS and Android requirement. Actual GPS location is not recorded. #covid19 #staysafe #socialdistancing
