Homation
Homation
Easy way to create a Smart Home with constructor
Welcome to Homation, your go-to for creating a Smart home! We'll get the quick survey to find the best devices for your tasks for free. If you need it, get consulting and installation services. We are building the biggest database of devices!
Launched in
Internet of Things
Artificial Intelligence
Home Automation
About this launch
Homation by
Homation
was hunted by
Mike Avdeev
in
Internet of Things
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Home Automation
. Made by
Ivan Gubanov
,
Mike Avdeev
and
Vyacheslav Maletskiy
. Featured on August 22nd, 2023.
Homation
is not rated yet. This is Homation's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
