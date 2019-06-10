Ask
Holy Moly
Holy Moly
It's time for some avocardio
Android
Indie Games
+ 2
Watch out for sharp knives, skewering forks and red-hot stoves. Life is hard when you are too good!
Discussion
NickZangus
Maker
Hi! Holy Moly is a super simple game I've made in my spare time. I have released the beta on the Play Store to get some feedback about it. Hope you like it!
a day ago
