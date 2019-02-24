HoloLens 2 offers the most comfortable and immersive mixed reality experience available—enhanced by the reliability, security, and scalability of cloud and AI services from Microsoft. $3,500 per device.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
The focus on the enterprise and industrial use cases is smart. Google Glass should have done that ages ago (and have more recently), instead of trying to make a fashionable consumer wearable.
Upvote (1)Share·
Evgeniy NikolskiyPro@helionaut · CEO, RoadAR
@chrismessina Looks very promising! But someone should also automate content creation, because for now it is much more expensive than $3500 per workplace...
Upvote Share·