Hololens 2

Mixed reality is ready for business

HoloLens 2 offers the most comfortable and immersive mixed reality experience available—enhanced by the reliability, security, and scalability of cloud and AI services from Microsoft. $3,500 per device.

Around the web
Microsoft at MWC Barcelona: Introducing Microsoft HoloLens 2 - The Official Microsoft BlogThis evening at a press event to kickoff MWC Barcelona, I had the pleasure of joining CEO Satya Nadella and Technical Fellow Alex Kipman onstage to talk in depth about Microsoft's worldview for the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. As part of today's press event, we also introduced the world to HoloLens 2.
The Official Microsoft Blog
Say hello to Microsoft's new HoloLens with twice the field of viewMicrosoft unveiled the latest version of its HoloLens 'mixed reality' headset at MWC Barcelona today. The new HoloLens 2 features a significantly larger field of view, higher resolution and a device that's more comfortable to wear. Indeed, Microsoft says the device is three times ...
TechCrunch
Microsoft announces HoloLens 2Mobile World Congress is primarily a show for new phone announcements, but Microsoft showed rolled up to Barcelona with HoloLens 2. The new headset is sleeker-looking, more comfortable, and more powerful. But most importantly, HoloLens 2 has a much wider field of view (FOV) for greater mixed reality immersion.
MashableRaymond Wong
HoloLens 2: inside Microsoft's new headsetMicrosoft is making a new HoloLens headset, called HoloLens 2. But, it's only getting sold to companies, not consumers. Meant for professionals who work with their hands and not on computers, the new HoloLens has an improved field of view and doesn't clip as much as the original.
YouTubeThe Verge
HoloLens 2 AR headsets announced for $3,500, available to preorder now, ship later this yearComfort, better visuals, easier to use with your hands. That's the takeaway from , Microsoft's follow-up to the Space Age goggles it announced four years ago. The technology behind the $3,500 HoloLens 2 device, which Microsoft calls "mixed reality," overlays computer images on the real world.
CNETIan Sherr,
Microsoft's HoloLens 2: a $3,500 mixed reality headset for the factory, not the living roomCompared to the HoloLens we first saw demonstrated four years ago, the second version is better in nearly every important way. It's more comfortable, has a much larger field of view, and it's better able to detect real physical objects in the room.
The Verge

Kevin Reevers
 

Discussion

Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
The focus on the enterprise and industrial use cases is smart. Google Glass should have done that ages ago (and have more recently), instead of trying to make a fashionable consumer wearable.
Upvote (1)·
Evgeniy Nikolskiy
Evgeniy NikolskiyPro@helionaut · CEO, RoadAR
@chrismessina Looks very promising! But someone should also automate content creation, because for now it is much more expensive than $3500 per workplace...
Upvote ·