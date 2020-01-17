Holographic Stickers by Sticker Mule

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Anthony Thomas
Maker
Pro
What's up PH community! We're coming at you today with holographic stickers and (perhaps) more importantly a new "kick ass" video featuring Vinny. These stickers are made with a special holographic vinyl that's as durable as our original stickers but with the added rainbow effect - way cool. To celebrate, we have an extra-special launch price: 💎 Get 50 for $19 this week only. Now go watch our video (above) and let us know if you made it to the end without laughing.
UpvoteShare