Holographic Stickers by Sticker Mule

Rad stickers with futuristic rainbow shine.

New holographic stickers with an eye-catching, rainbow effect which changes with light and perspective. Flux capacitor not included.
What's up PH community! We're coming at you today with holographic stickers and (perhaps) more importantly a new "kick ass" video featuring Vinny. These stickers are made with a special holographic vinyl that's as durable as our original stickers but with the added rainbow effect - way cool. To celebrate, we have an extra-special launch price: 💎 Get 50 for $19 this week only. Now go watch our video (above) and let us know if you made it to the end without laughing.
