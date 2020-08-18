Hologram
Eli Mernit
Maker
Hi everyone! I’m excited to launch Hologram, a tool to help you host paid events over Zoom. When the pandemic started in March, millions of people lost the ability to earn a living. My mother was one of them. She teaches writing workshops twice a month, which makes up a large part of our family's income. Without the opportunity to teach in person, my mom needed to find a new way to earn money teaching her classes. Enter Hologram. I built Hologram for teachers to transition their classes to the internet during the pandemic. Users can create landing pages for their events, accept payments from students, and run their classes over a Zoom account that's hosted by Hologram. It's the easiest way to host paid classes online, and it takes only a few minutes to get started. I’m excited to hear your feedback!
Interesting! I'll give it a try!
Wow such a great story behind the product! Good luck, I am sure it will be useful to a lot of people.
What a good way to adapt to this new times, super interesting!