Holly Health

The digital coach for sustainable weight loss

A digital coach for better health...
- Prioritise, achieve and sustain new healthy habits for lasting weight loss.
- Learn how and why to sustain new healthy habits.
- FREE for 3 months, if you join the waitlist today
Holly Health Beta Launch 🐦 🎉The digital coach for lasting weight loss & disease prevention The Holly Health beta service is now live, and Holly is in flight mode, preparing to support the population to improve their health and wellbeing. Most of us live fast paced, high stress lives, with a lot of distraction.
Grace Gimson
Maker
🎈
CEO @ Holly Health
It's so hard to make gradual and sustainable lifestyle changes which last. And there are very few accessible tools to help. We've launched Holly Health for free in its beta form, for 3 months, to support as many individuals as possible to improve their health and wellbeing
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@grace_gimson Hi Grace! I see a waitlist on your landing page. Is this something people can access today?
Grace Gimson
Maker
🎈
CEO @ Holly Health
@leandro8209 yes! We're opening it up further now, so if you join the waitlist today, I will invite you onto the service today or tomorrow :)
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@leandro8209 @grace_gimson Thank you for clarifying. All the best with your launch 🚀
Grace Gimson
Maker
🎈
CEO @ Holly Health
@leandro8209 @grace_gimson Thanks 🙌
