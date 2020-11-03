discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Grace Gimson
Maker
CEO @ Holly Health
🎈
It's so hard to make gradual and sustainable lifestyle changes which last. And there are very few accessible tools to help. We've launched Holly Health for free in its beta form, for 3 months, to support as many individuals as possible to improve their health and wellbeing
Share
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@grace_gimson Hi Grace! I see a waitlist on your landing page. Is this something people can access today?
Share
Grace Gimson
Maker
CEO @ Holly Health
🎈
@leandro8209 yes! We're opening it up further now, so if you join the waitlist today, I will invite you onto the service today or tomorrow :)
Share
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@leandro8209 @grace_gimson Thank you for clarifying. All the best with your launch 🚀
Share
Grace Gimson
Maker
CEO @ Holly Health
🎈
@leandro8209 @grace_gimson Thanks 🙌
Share