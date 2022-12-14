Products
Home
→
Product
→
HollaEx
HollaEx
Start your own Crypto Exchange with ease through HollaEx!
HollaEx is white-label crypto exchange software that lowers the barrier to entry of exchange ownership, allowing anyone to start their own crypto business for a fraction of the time and cost conventionally required.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Blockchain
by
HollaEx
About this launch
HollaEx
Start your own Crypto Exchange with ease through HollaEx!
HollaEx by
HollaEx
was hunted by
William Croxon
in
Fintech
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Blockchain
. Made by
William Croxon
and
Yechan Kim
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
HollaEx
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 13th, 2022.
