Home
→
Product
→
Holiday Tracker by Sup Bot
Ranked #13 for today
Holiday Tracker by Sup Bot
A slack bot for holidays and standups
Visit
Upvote 8
10% OFF on Annual plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sup bot helps teams collect follow-up responses and track the holidays of your team members.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Remote Work
by
Sup Bot
About this launch
Sup Bot
A slack bot for holidays and standups
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Holiday Tracker by Sup Bot by
Sup Bot
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Jitendra Nirnejak
,
Vivek Kumar
and
Jaskaran Singh
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Sup Bot
is not rated yet. This is Sup Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#173
Report