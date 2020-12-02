Holiday Mixer by Upstream

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alexander Taub
Maker
Co-founder, Upstream
I'm Alex, the co-founder of Upstream. Today we are releasing a new Event Format called Holiday Mixer. There is no denying that holiday parties definitely will look different this year. We took our Video Breakout format and gave it a festive makeover to ensure you are still able to celebrate safely and seamlessly. Happy to answer any questions and feel free to hit me up directly if you want to set this up for your company or community!
Share
This is such a good idea to still see people and network while remote during the holidays!