  1. Home
  2.  → Holiday Mixer by Upstream

Holiday Mixer by Upstream

Save your holiday party w/ Upstream’s Virtual Holiday Mixer.

Upstream’s Virtual Holiday Mixer is a 30 min event commencing with an intro from the host followed by effortless breakouts into 1x1 video chats for 5 mins each. It’s the most safe and seamless way to celebrate the holidays with your company or team this year.
New app Upstream will help workers throw remote holiday partiesA new app is angling to address a looming casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: the holiday office party. Upstream, a digital networking platform that launched last month, is tweaking its software in order to help companies arrange holiday events for workers who in some cases may not have seen each other since March.
Cancelled Your Company Holiday Party? Host a Virtual Holiday Mixer with Upstream"Dangerously festive" has a new meaning this year. In March, we never thought to look out to December for canceling events, but here we are... A few weeks ago, we realized that all companies and groups will need to rethink their holiday parties this year. These crowded (and definitely not COVID-proof!)
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Alexander Taub
Maker
Co-founder, Upstream
I'm Alex, the co-founder of Upstream. Today we are releasing a new Event Format called Holiday Mixer. There is no denying that holiday parties definitely will look different this year. We took our Video Breakout format and gave it a festive makeover to ensure you are still able to celebrate safely and seamlessly. Happy to answer any questions and feel free to hit me up directly if you want to set this up for your company or community!
Share
Trace Cohen
Managing Director NYVP
This is such a good idea to still see people and network while remote during the holidays!
Share