Holiday Kit 2020 for Marketers
Everything marketers need to plan perfect holiday campaigns
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Raluca Cirjan
Maker
I'm super excited to launch this kit. 🎉 I've been in the position of brainstorming for last-minute campaigns around the holidays and I know how stressful that can be. That's why we came up with free resources that will get your creative juices flowing. Here's what each kit contains: 1. The basics. When, where, how, what to post 👉 User friendly infographics with the best times & days to post on social media, the best channels & formats, when to start talking about each holiday, image size guidelines for each platform, and a collection of relevant topics to get the conversation started 2. Merry tools for productive marketing teams 👉 A list of hand-picked tools that will make marketers’ lives easier when planning the holiday campaigns 3. Social media activation ideas 👉 Fresh social media ideas to drive engagement and make new users fall in love with your brand 4. Examples of successful social media campaigns 👉 A collection of brilliant campaigns from various brands to draw last-minute inspiration from 5. Instagram story background designs 👉 Holiday-themed backgrounds for Instagram stories that any marketer can personalize 6. Visuals to the rescue 👉 A curated Unsplash collection containing 30 drop-dead gorgeous images for each holiday 7. Post templates 👉 Customizable post templates designed by marketers for marketers 8. #Hashtags 👉 The most popular hashtags for each holiday to get more eyes on those Twitter & Instagram posts 9. Dos and don’ts 👉 A comprehensive list of 10 dos and don’ts to ensure a successful holiday marketing campaign Hope you enjoy it! Let me know what you think.
Share
Upvote (7)
@raluca_cirjan For us this is really useful! We do not have a big marketing team and we do a lot of last-minute brainstorming! This will definitely prove useful with holidays being just around the corner! Cheers!
UpvoteShare
Great resource for every social media team. :)
Share
Upvote (1)
This looks great! We're a small start-up so the marketing team consists of me and me alone, so will definitely look into this, well done!
UpvoteShare