Holiday Kit 2020 for Marketers

Everything marketers need to plan perfect holiday campaigns

#5 Product of the DayToday
If terrifying Halloween characters scare you less than planning the holiday campaigns… you’ve come to the right place. Our Marketing Kit includes super helpful resources for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas & New Year’s Eve.
I'm super excited to launch this kit. 🎉 I've been in the position of brainstorming for last-minute campaigns around the holidays and I know how stressful that can be. That's why we came up with free resources that will get your creative juices flowing. Here's what each kit contains: 1. The basics. When, where, how, what to post 👉 User friendly infographics with the best times & days to post on social media, the best channels & formats, when to start talking about each holiday, image size guidelines for each platform, and a collection of relevant topics to get the conversation started 2. Merry tools for productive marketing teams 👉 A list of hand-picked tools that will make marketers’ lives easier when planning the holiday campaigns 3. Social media activation ideas 👉 Fresh social media ideas to drive engagement and make new users fall in love with your brand 4. Examples of successful social media campaigns 👉 A collection of brilliant campaigns from various brands to draw last-minute inspiration from 5. Instagram story background designs 👉 Holiday-themed backgrounds for Instagram stories that any marketer can personalize 6. Visuals to the rescue 👉 A curated Unsplash collection containing 30 drop-dead gorgeous images for each holiday 7. Post templates 👉 Customizable post templates designed by marketers for marketers 8. #Hashtags 👉 The most popular hashtags for each holiday to get more eyes on those Twitter & Instagram posts 9. Dos and don’ts 👉 A comprehensive list of 10 dos and don’ts to ensure a successful holiday marketing campaign Hope you enjoy it! Let me know what you think.
Wiliam Bognar
@raluca_cirjan For us this is really useful! We do not have a big marketing team and we do a lot of last-minute brainstorming! This will definitely prove useful with holidays being just around the corner! Cheers!
Daniel Rotaru
Great resource for every social media team. :)
Olivia Maurel
This looks great! We're a small start-up so the marketing team consists of me and me alone, so will definitely look into this, well done!
