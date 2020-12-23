Holiday Card Maker by PhotoRoom
Eliot Andres
Hello makers 😸 ! As part of an internal hackaton, we created this small web tool to make holiday cards 🎅. It automagically removes the background and places you in a wintry environment! We couldn't resist releasing it to the world, so after a small round of polishing here it is! The tool is perfect for sending holiday cards to your friends and family ❄️. The PhotoRoom team hopes you'll enjoy this small present and wishes you and your family happy holidays 🎄
Hey Product Hunt fam, we did our first PhotoRoom hackathon this month and Eliot made a holiday card maker from PhotoRoom AI tech. It's a nice way to experiment with PhotoRoom on the web for us and small gift to everyone for the holidays. Happy holidays to you all