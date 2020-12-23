  1. Home
Holiday Card Maker by PhotoRoom

Generate an awesome holiday card from any photo

Holiday Card Marker generates fantastic holiday cards from any portrait photo. It uses PhotoRoom's background removal AI, places the portrait in the card, and creates dozens of Christmas cards automagically.
Eliot Andres
Maker
Maker
Hello makers 😸 ! As part of an internal hackaton, we created this small web tool to make holiday cards 🎅. It automagically removes the background and places you in a wintry environment! We couldn't resist releasing it to the world, so after a small round of polishing here it is! The tool is perfect for sending holiday cards to your friends and family ❄️. The PhotoRoom team hopes you'll enjoy this small present and wishes you and your family happy holidays 🎄
Matthieu Rouif
Hunter
Hunter
maker PhotoRoom - ex:GoPro
Hey Product Hunt fam, we did our first PhotoRoom hackathon this month and Eliot made a holiday card maker from PhotoRoom AI tech. It's a nice way to experiment with PhotoRoom on the web for us and small gift to everyone for the holidays. Happy holidays to you all
