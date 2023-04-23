Use app
Hold to Tweet

No more accidental tweets

Free
🎉 Introducing "Hold to Tweet" – a fun Chrome extension to prevent accidental tweets! Press & hold the tweet button for 5s, adding a moment of reflection.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Twitter
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
16
followers
was hunted by
Krishna
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Twitter. Made by
Krishna
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Hold to Tweet's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-