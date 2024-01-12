Products
Home
→
Product
→
Hoeking Island
Ranked #15 for today
Hoeking Island
The hilarious Stephen Hawking island hopping meme game
What happens when a renowned scientist lands in a whirlwind of scandal and controversy? We make a game about it! Dive into a quirky gaming adventure, with good dose of humor. Check out hoekingisland.com and join the fun! Can you get the top rank?
Launched in
Indie Games
Tech
Games
by
Hoeking Island
About this launch
Hoeking Island
The hilarious Stephen Hawking island hopping meme game
8
reviews
62
followers
Follow for updates
Hoeking Island by
Hoeking Island
was hunted by
Noah Martins
in
Indie Games
,
Tech
,
Games
. Made by
Noah Martins
Featured on January 12th, 2024.
Hoeking Island
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. This is Hoeking Island's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
5
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#104
