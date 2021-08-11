Products
Home
→
Hodlnaut
Hodlnaut
The easiest way to earn crypto interest
🏷 Free
iPhone
+ 1
Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based platform that provides financial services to hodlers where they earn up to 12.7% APY on their cryptocurrencies. Deposit your crypto and start earning immediately with no lock-ups, minimum deposits, or withdrawal limits!
Featured
1h ago