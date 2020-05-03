Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Erik Rosemberg
Maker
Some time ago we noticed that many of the Time Tracking apps out there were very business-oriented, didn't offer that many unique features, were overpriced or had very aggressive premium schemes. We set out to design and build a new platform, which was consumer-oriented, designed for freelancers and small teams out there, had a simple yet easy to use interface and most importantly, all base features had to remain free, our business model had to go around the scaling of teams, not the features those teams have access to. Here are some of the things Hocus currently offers: ✨ Sleek, easy-to-use interface, you can get going within seconds of first signing up. 🌗 Dark and light themes, that's right, we know some of you like being able to see! ✨ Unlimited Workspaces, Tasks and Timers. (Tasks and Timers will be soon renamed to Projects and Tasks). ✨ Mobile-first website, it will scale to fit any and all screens. 🚧 Project-based reports, going into public beta in the following weeks.
