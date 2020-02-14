Deals
Hobbi
Hobbi
A new photo sharing app from Facebook
iPhone
Facebook
Save photos of the projects you’re working on and the activities you love to do. Whether it’s cooking, baking, DIY, arts & crafts, fitness or home decor.
9 minutes ago
Facebook's latest experiment is Hobbi, an app to document your personal projects
Facebook is adding another app to its group of experimental projects from the NPE Team, an initiative it announced last year focused on rapidly trying out new ideas in social to see how users react. This week, the team released its fourth app experiment with the launch of Hobbi, a photo and video s...
Facebook quietly releases a Pinterest clone
A new app from Facebook's new products division looks an awful lot like Pinterest, The Information reports. Hobbi is a photo-sharing app where you can "capture and organize your creative process" like cooking, baking, arts and crafts, fitness or home decor, according to its page in the App Store.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Pretty neat looking, somewhat expected something like this when FB announced it will be focusing on consumer facing apps going forward.
9 minutes ago
