Hobbi

A new photo sharing app from Facebook

Save photos of the projects you’re working on and the activities you love to do. Whether it’s cooking, baking, DIY, arts & crafts, fitness or home decor.
Facebook's latest experiment is Hobbi, an app to document your personal projectsFacebook is adding another app to its group of experimental projects from the NPE Team, an initiative it announced last year focused on rapidly trying out new ideas in social to see how users react. This week, the team released its fourth app experiment with the launch of Hobbi, a photo and video s...
Facebook quietly releases a Pinterest cloneA new app from Facebook's new products division looks an awful lot like Pinterest, The Information reports. Hobbi is a photo-sharing app where you can "capture and organize your creative process" like cooking, baking, arts and crafts, fitness or home decor, according to its page in the App Store.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Pretty neat looking, somewhat expected something like this when FB announced it will be focusing on consumer facing apps going forward.
