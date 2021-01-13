  1. Home
HNdeck

Browser for staying in touch with what's happening on HN

Having fear of missing out of what's happening on HN?
Browse HN stories side by side, sort through its popularity and comments. Jump directly on trending discussion if needed.
Ricardo Sawir
Maker
Hi, nice to meet you! I tweet a lot
Hi friends, I have been busy these days doing researches and any work related. However, I just felt like every time I was away, may be for a day or two (or even just hours), I felt like I could not catch up with what was happening then, especially on Hacker News community. 😅 That's why, I made HNdeck. It's a tool to help me browse the latest and the most discussed/hot topic on HN. I also am able to browse and sort each story based on its popularity (or upvotes), and how many people are actively discussing on that thread.😃 The features are: 1. 📈 Browse easily HN Best, Top, New, AskHN/TellHN, ShowHN 2. 💡 Get HN story live 3. 👍🏻 Sort each thread/story based on its popularity and comment It's free until 2021-01-16 (Yep, that's 3 days or ~72 hours from this launch). So, if you want to access it on regular basis, I suggest to take the lifetime deal. (who knows, I will end the deal and turn it a subscription later). Also, for the first 10 people, will be able to take the deal for $10. After that, the price will increase to $20 for limited quota. So, make sure to grab it now, friends. And don't miss out 😁. If you have any issues, please comment here, and I will try to address it as fast as I can. Thank you 👍🏻
