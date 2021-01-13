discussion
Ricardo Sawir
MakerHi, nice to meet you! I tweet a lot
Hi friends, I have been busy these days doing researches and any work related. However, I just felt like every time I was away, may be for a day or two (or even just hours), I felt like I could not catch up with what was happening then, especially on Hacker News community. 😅 That's why, I made HNdeck. It's a tool to help me browse the latest and the most discussed/hot topic on HN. I also am able to browse and sort each story based on its popularity (or upvotes), and how many people are actively discussing on that thread.😃 The features are: 1. 📈 Browse easily HN Best, Top, New, AskHN/TellHN, ShowHN 2. 💡 Get HN story live 3. 👍🏻 Sort each thread/story based on its popularity and comment It's free until 2021-01-16 (Yep, that's 3 days or ~72 hours from this launch). So, if you want to access it on regular basis, I suggest to take the lifetime deal. (who knows, I will end the deal and turn it a subscription later). Also, for the first 10 people, will be able to take the deal for $10. After that, the price will increase to $20 for limited quota. So, make sure to grab it now, friends. And don't miss out 😁. If you have any issues, please comment here, and I will try to address it as fast as I can. Thank you 👍🏻
