HN Comments Owl

Jonny Buchanan
I made this extension to "finish off" Hacker News' comment threads (drawing the rest of the friendly owl if you will, hence the silly name) by adding an important missing feature - being able to quickly see which comments are new when you revisit an item. For years, I'd been unable to follow comment threads in a satisfactory way on repeat visits, searching for "minutes ago" or "1 hour ago" to find recent comments. This extension does that work for you - new comments since your last visit are highlighted and comment threads which don't contain any new comments are automatically collapsed. Item lists will also show you when there are new comments, and the number of new comments.
