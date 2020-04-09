Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Taylor Lorenz
Hunter
This product looks so interesting!! I've been very interested in co-viewing content and group video chat platforms. So this seems really cool and I'm excited to try it out more with friends.
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@taylorlorenz Thank you for hunting us @taylorlorenz 🔥We are really excited to bring a true "hangout" experience to the digital world. Streaming and Esports are a huge passion of ours with a large opportunity - so this is just the beginning :)
UpvoteShare