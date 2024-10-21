  • Subscribe
    Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector

    Know if what you hear or see is a deepfake

    Detect if a voice in a video or audio played in a Chrome tab is real or AI-generated. The Deepfake Voice Detector uses advanced AI to verify if the voice you are hearing in video or audio is authentic.
    Chrome Extensions
    Productivity
    Audio
    Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector by
    was hunted by
    Shaun Kehrberg
    in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Audio. Made by
    Shaun Kehrberg
    . Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector's first launch.
