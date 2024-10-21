Launches
Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector
Know if what you hear or see is a deepfake
Detect if a voice in a video or audio played in a Chrome tab is real or AI-generated. The Deepfake Voice Detector uses advanced AI to verify if the voice you are hearing in video or audio is authentic.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Audio
+1 by
About this launch
Trust What You Hear
was hunted by
Shaun Kehrberg
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Audio
. Made by
Shaun Kehrberg
. Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
